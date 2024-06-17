Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 12,821 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.