Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 12,821 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.73 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
