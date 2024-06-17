Willner & Heller LLC Acquires Shares of 3,894 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,890,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,559,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,816,000 after purchasing an additional 45,970 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 737,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,420,000 after purchasing an additional 20,111 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 441,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,626,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,374,000 after buying an additional 20,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $312.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.35. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $313.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

