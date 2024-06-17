Willner & Heller LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $258.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $273.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

