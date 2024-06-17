Willner & Heller LLC Buys New Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Willner & Heller LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS opened at $446.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $471.48. The stock has a market cap of $143.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

