Willner & Heller LLC Buys Shares of 2,009 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,009 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $246.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.24 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.92.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,600.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,277.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

