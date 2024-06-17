Willner & Heller LLC Invests $436,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 91.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HSBC raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.58.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $100.90 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

