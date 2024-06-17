Willner & Heller LLC Invests $502,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $254.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.32. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

