Willner & Heller LLC Invests $587,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,229,000 after buying an additional 306,676 shares during the period. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $99.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.66, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

