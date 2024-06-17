Willner & Heller LLC Invests $652,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

IWS stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

