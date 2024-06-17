Willner & Heller LLC Invests $761,000 in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYI. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYI opened at $50.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.
About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF
The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.
