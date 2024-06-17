Willner & Heller LLC Invests $771,000 in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CZA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $719,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

CZA stock opened at $96.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.00. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

