Willner & Heller LLC Invests $807,000 in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,071 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synaptics by 180.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 37.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.38 and a one year high of $121.37.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

