Willner & Heller LLC Makes New $489,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,362 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,501,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 358.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,644,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,478,000 after buying an additional 1,285,197 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 569.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 964,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,585,000 after acquiring an additional 820,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.