Willner & Heller LLC Makes New $560,000 Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.43 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.01 and a 12 month high of $70.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

