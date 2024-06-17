Willner & Heller LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $372.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $373.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $346.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

