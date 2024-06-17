Willner & Heller LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,149,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,447,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,826,000 after buying an additional 350,344 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 136.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,745,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,583,000 after acquiring an additional 619,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,248,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,126,000 after buying an additional 1,183,435 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPYG stock opened at $79.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

