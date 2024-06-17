Willner & Heller LLC Purchases Shares of 3,293 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.54 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.86.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

