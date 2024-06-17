Willner & Heller LLC Purchases Shares of 4,300 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $181.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $184.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.51. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

