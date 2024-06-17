Willner & Heller LLC Takes $369,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,518,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $223.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.