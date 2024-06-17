Willner & Heller LLC Takes $462,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after acquiring an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after acquiring an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,077,491,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $104.68 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.