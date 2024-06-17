Willner & Heller LLC Takes $510,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,828 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RZG stock opened at $46.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

