Willner & Heller LLC Takes $587,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4,592.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

MDYG opened at $83.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

