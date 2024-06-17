Willner & Heller LLC Takes $869,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $159.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.01 billion, a PE ratio of 234.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average is $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

