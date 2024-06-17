Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BX opened at $121.25 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.40 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

