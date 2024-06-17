Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $36.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

