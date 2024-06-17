Willner & Heller LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

