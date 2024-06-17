Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI) Short Interest Update

Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,700 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 375,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Xiao-I Price Performance

Shares of Xiao-I stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Xiao-I has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Get Xiao-I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xiao-I

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xiao-I stock. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xiao-I Co. (NASDAQ:AIXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.05% of Xiao-I at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Xiao-I Company Profile

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co, Ltd., provides smart city, software, and architectural design artificial intelligence services in the People's Republic of China. It offers software products, such as intelligent interactive platform, intelligent voice platform, knowledge fusion platform, computer vision series platform, and other intelligent products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xiao-I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiao-I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.