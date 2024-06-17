Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Now Covered by Roth Mkm

Analysts at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

XPOF traded up $2.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 891,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Xponential Fitness has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $676.34 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Stories

