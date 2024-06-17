Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $328.70.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.