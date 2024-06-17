Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) PT Raised to $20.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $16.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.22. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $18.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

