Zscaler’s (ZS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.74% from the stock’s current price.
ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
