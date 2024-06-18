1,134 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $211.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.35 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

