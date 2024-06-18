1,222 Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in PHINIA during the third quarter worth $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $53,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in PHINIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,187,000 after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in PHINIA in the third quarter worth $16,132,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PHINIA news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,470.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Down 0.6 %

PHINIA stock opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $46.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.34. PHINIA had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHINIA

PHINIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.