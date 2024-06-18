1,287 Shares in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Acquired by Scarborough Advisors LLC

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 92,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $60.59. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
