1,363,589 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,363,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of NIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at about $37,918,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NIO by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 536,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,773 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in NIO by 238.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in NIO by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

NIO Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.80. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.