1,485 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $838,455,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $173,747,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,120,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.8 %

SNOW opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of -46.67 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.92.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,615,803.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,895,712 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

