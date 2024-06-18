16,112 Shares in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Separately, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Eyenovia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $0.64 on Tuesday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Eyenovia Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

