1,659 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Purchased by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,659 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,386 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at $529,287.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.30, for a total transaction of $5,914,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $134,813.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.28, for a total value of $3,727,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,287.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 377,803 shares of company stock worth $86,110,620. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.67.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $245.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 3.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.90 and a 200 day moving average of $196.80.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

