1,680,900 Shares in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,680,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,663,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.27% of Crescent Point Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.36 and a beta of 2.17. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -424.95%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

Further Reading

