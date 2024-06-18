1,732 Shares in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 484.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 36,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Wendy’s by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Wendy’s
In other news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wendy’s Stock Down 0.4 %
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wendy’s Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 101.01%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.79.
About Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
