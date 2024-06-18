175 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Acquired by Livelsberger Financial Advisory

Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,178,910,000 after buying an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after purchasing an additional 255,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,564,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,890,769,000 after purchasing an additional 243,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,831,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 751,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN
Amgen Trading Up 1.6 %
AMGN opened at $303.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.45 and its 200-day moving average is $289.82. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.44 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amgen
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beyond Meat Forecast: Is There Any Hope Left for This Stock?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on Lyft Stock: Here’s Why
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 6 Reasons the S&P 500 Will Keep Rising This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.