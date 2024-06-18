1,829 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

