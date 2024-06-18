1,829 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,253,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %
Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $140.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- CAVA’s Per-Restaurant Stock Value Outshines Chipotle’s
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The Most Shorted Stocks in June: Hold, Short, or Squeeze?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Top 2 Small Cap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Before Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.