219,509 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Integral Ad Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,325,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,104,000 after purchasing an additional 966,280 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 605,824 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAS. Barclays cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 17,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $180,889.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,698.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 30,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $305,590.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,242 shares of company stock worth $592,058. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IAS opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 956.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

