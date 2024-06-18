2,200 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $119.08 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.34 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

