26,000 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ryder System by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 18,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $2,309,838.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,969 shares in the company, valued at $15,897,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
R opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.16. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $128.85.
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.
Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.
