2,725 Shares in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGP shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Resources Connection Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $358.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 84.85%.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

