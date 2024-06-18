3,170 Shares in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUET. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its holdings in shares of DUET Acquisition by 60.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in DUET Acquisition by 96.6% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 325,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in DUET Acquisition by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 201,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 125,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in DUET Acquisition by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 183,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

DUET Acquisition stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $11.83.

DUET Acquisition Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.