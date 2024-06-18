3,465 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Bought by VanderPol Investments L.L.C.

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $12,388,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,292,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $184.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

