3,544 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Leo Wealth LLC

Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

