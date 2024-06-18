37,343 Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 259.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 108.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 34.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111,831 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Burford Capital during the third quarter valued at about $415,000.
Burford Capital Stock Up 0.7 %
BUR stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74.
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
